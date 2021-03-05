Tiruchirapalli

₹5 crore seized

A Flying Squad seized ₹5 crore being transported in a vehicle, without proper documents, from the State Bank of India, Kumbakonam, to the bank’s branch in Ariyalur on Friday.

The vehicle was intercepted around 12.50 p.m. by the Flying Squad, conducting vehicle check near Sathamangalam. A revenue official said though the vehicle had a security guard, there was no proper document. The Flying Squad seized the money and handed it over to the Revenue Divisional Officer, Ariyalur. It was subsequently deposited in the Sub Treasury at Ariyalur, the official added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2021 9:01:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/5-crore-seized/article33998798.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY