486 panchayat councillors, four presidents elected unopposed

As many as 486 panchayat ward members in the district have been elected unopposed in Tiruchi district as per the figures released by the district administration on Wednesday.

Four village panchayat presidents have also been declared unopposed in the district.

Candidates are declared elected unopposed if there is only a single contestant for a post.

The maximum of 68 village panchayat ward members have been elected unopposed in Marungapuri block, followed by 64 in Thuraiyur, 62 in Pullampadi and 61 in Musiri.

Among the 14 blocks in the district, Andhanallur had the least number of unopposed candidates at 11.

The presidents of P.N. Chathiram and Sethurapatti village panchayats in Manikandam block and Maniyankurichi village panchayat in Marungapuri block and Koppavali in Lalgudi blocks have also been declared unopposed.

All panchayat union wards and district panchayat wards in the district had two or more contestants.

Meanwhile, 102 nominations filed for village panchayat wards and 90 filed for village panchayat presidents posts were withdrawn on Wednesday. One hundred and forty-four nominations filed for panchayat union wards and 19 filed for district panchayat wards were also withdrawn.

Control room set up

A control room has been established at the Collector’s Office for the public to lodge complaints and seek information with regard to the rural local body elections to be held on December 27 and 30.

Collector S. Sivarasu said the control room would function round-the-clock and could be accessed by dialling 0431-2410085.