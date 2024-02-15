GIFT a SubscriptionGift
48 automatic rain gauge stations to be set up in Tiruchi

The government, in its State Disaster Management Plan 2023, proposed to set up 1,400 automatic rain gauges and 100 automatic weather stations in the State

February 15, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Forty-eight Automatic Rain Gauge Stations and an automatic weather station will be established in the 10 taluks of Tiruchi district under an initiative of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority.

The government, in its State Disaster Management Plan 2023, had said that 1,400 automatic rain gauges and 100 automatic weather stations would be installed across the State.

In Tiruchi district, 48 automatic rain gauge stations were proposed. An automatic weather station is to be established under the initiative within the next one or two months, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said.

According to official sources, the sites for establishing the rain gauge stations have been identified in 10 taluks in the district and civil works have commenced. The sites identified would be first fenced before the necessary equipment were installed. The automatic weather station would come up in Thuraiyur taluk. The district has 24 rain gauge stations.

