44 sustain injuries in two jallikattu events

Forty-four persons suffered injuries in two separate jallikattu events held in Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts on Saturday.

Nineteen persons were injured in the jallikattu held at Singarayapuram in Ariyalur district. Most of them were spectators. They were treated at the special camp organised near the venue by the Public Health department. Around 500 bulls were released in the event and 300 bull tamers took part in it.

In another jallikattu held at Sangamviduthi near Gandharvakottai in Pudukottai district, 25 persons sustained simple injuries. They were treated at the special medical camp organised at the village. Nearly 750 bulls belonging to Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai and Dindigul were released in the event. About 300 bull tamers participated.