Tiruchirapalli

428 fresh cases in delta

The central districts on Tuesday reported 428 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, both in Thanjavur.

A 58-year-old man with a history of heart disease and diabetes and a 75-year-old man suffering from hypertension succumbed to COVID-19 at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Thanjavur district reported 121 fresh cases and Tiruchi 117. Health officials in both districts maintained that the patients were asymptomatic and identified through rigorous testing.

Nagapatinam district reported 84 fresh cases and Tiruvarur 65. Pudukottai district recorded 22 and Karur 15. Three patients reported positive in Ariyalur district and one in Perambalur.

