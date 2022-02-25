42 new COVID-19 cases in central districts

A decline in the number of fresh infections of COVID-19 was noted in the central districts on Friday, with State Health Department data recording 42 new cases in the region. Significantly, for the first time in recent weeks, Ariyalur district had no fresh case on record. There were no fatalities reported in the nine districts on Thursday.

Tiruchi reported the highest number with 14 new cases, while 11 persons tested positive in Thanjavur district. The rest of the districts had tallies in single digits. Of these, Tiruvarur reported seven new cases. Karur and Mayiladuthurai districts reported three cases each. Two persons tested positive in Perambalur.

Nagapattinam and Pudukottai both reported one fresh infection each on Friday.