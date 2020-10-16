414 fresh cases of COVID-19 in central region

Thanjavur districts records the highest with 98 cases

Central districts recorded 414 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking a continuation of the declining trend over the last few days. Seven deaths - three in Tiruchi and two each in Nagapattinam and Thanjavur - were recorded.

A 50-year-old woman suffering from hypothyroidism, a 65-year-old man suffering from coronary artery disease and a 90-year-old man suffering from bronchial asthma succumbed to COVID-19 in Tiruchi.

In Thanjavur, an 80-year-old man suffering from hypertension was one of the two people who died of the infection while in Nagapattinam, a 65-year-old and a 68-year-old woman succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur recorded the highest number of cases in the central region with 98 patients testing positive for the viral infection.

Tiruchi recorded 80 cases, many of who hailed from existing containment zones, some frontline workers and primary contacts. The patients have been admitted to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

Tiruvarur recorded 76 fresh cases while Nagapattinam recorded 64 new patients. The cases were primary contacts of patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Pudukottai recorded a sharp drop in cases with 39 patients testing positive. Among them were local index cases with no history of travel or contact.

Meanwhile, in Karur, residents from Gandhigramam, Narasimhapuram, and Kulithalai were among the 34 who tested positive on Friday.

In Ariyalur, 16 patients - three from Ariyalur town, four from Thirumanur, two each from T. Palur and Andimadam, one from Sendurai and two from Jayankondam - tested positive for the viral infection. One inter-district traveller also tested positive.

Perambalur recorded seven new COVID-19 cases - three from Perambalur town, two from Veppanthattai, one from Veppur and one from Alathur blocks. The total number of cases in the district stands at 1,932.