Tiruchirapalli

41 cases in delta

The central districts on Friday reported 41 cases of COVID-19. No death was recorded in the region, according to ae bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

In Thanjavur, 14 patients tested positive, while Tiruchi reported 11. Five tested positive in Pudukottai, and four each in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts. Ariyalur, Karur and Perambalur districts reported one each.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2021 8:41:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/41-cases-in-delta/article33998268.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY