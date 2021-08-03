Tiruchirapalli

373 fresh cases, 3 deaths in central region

The central districts registered 373 fresh cases of COVID-19 and the death of three patients on Tuesday.

Barring Thanjavur, all other districts in the region registered less than 100 cases. In Thanjavur, 129 patients tested positive for the virus. In Tiruchi district, 68 patients tested positive.

While the day’s caseload was 39 in Nagapattinam, it was 27 in Mayiladuthurai, 32 in Tiruvarur and 22 in Karur. Perambalur recorded 10 new cases, while Ariyalur and Pudukottai registered 17 and 29 fresh cases..

Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur recorded the death of one patient each due to complications related to COVID-19.


