36 test COVID-19 positive in central region

Thirty six more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Tiruchi continued to report the most number of cases in the region with 14 persons testing positive for the virus. Pudukottai and Perambalur districts reported five fresh cases each and Thanjavur and Tiruvarur three each. Four persons tested positive in Nagapattinam and two in Karur. There was no fresh case in Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai districts.

With Friday’s tally, the number of patients undergoing treatment, including home treatment, for the virus rose up to 82 in Tiruchi district. Perambalur had 14 active cases, Thanjavur 12, Tiruvarur 11, Karur 10, Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam six each and Ariyalur 1.