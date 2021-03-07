Tiruchirapalli

34 new cases in central region

The central region on Sunday reported 34 fresh cases of COVID-19, depicting a slight dip compared to the previous days. No COVID-19 death was reported in the districts.

In Thanjavur, 11 patients tested positive for COVID-19, and in Tiruchi, nine. Six patients who had been undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Four cases each were reported in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. Three patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Pudukottai.

Perambalur district, which had reported no fresh cases on Saturday reported two on Sunday. Karur reported one fresh case while no case was reported in Ariyalur for the second consecutive day.

