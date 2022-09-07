33 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Thirty-three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at nine in Tiruchi and six in Mayiladuthurai district. Thanjavur reported five fresh cases, while Karur and Nagapattinam accounted for four cases each. Ariyalur district recorded three fresh cases, while Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts had one new case each. Pudukottai district had one new case.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 63 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Wednesday. There were 58 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 37 in Thanjavur, 28 in Nagapattinam and Karur, 26 in Perambalur, 20 in Tiruvarur, 18 in Ariyalur, and 17 in Pudukottai, district.