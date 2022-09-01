31 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Thirty-one persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The number of daily cases stood at 13 in Tiruchi and four in Nagapattinam district. Thanjavur and Tiruvarur reported three fresh cases each, while Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Karur and Ariyalur district accounted for two cases each. There were no fresh cases in Perambalur district.

Tiruchi district had maximum number of active cases in the region with 77 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Thursday. There were 64 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 35 in Thanjavur, 30 in Tiruvarur, 26 in Perambalur, 24 in Karur, 20 in Pudukottai, 18 in Nagapattinam, and 10 in Ariyalur district.