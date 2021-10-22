300 kg of plastic waste removed

Around 300 kg of plastic waste was collected during ‘Swachh Bharat’ drive (Clean India Campaign) carried out by the National Service Scheme volunteers of Bharathidasan University here recently.

More than 500 volunteers from Kunthavai Naacchiyaar Government Arts and Science College for Women (Autonomous), Thanjavur; Bon Secours College for Women, Thanjavur; A.Veeriya Vandayar Memorial Sri Pushpam College (Autonomous), Poondi; Marudupandiyar College (Arts &science), Thanjavur; Annai Vailankanni Arts and Science College, Thanjavur; and National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T) known as Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), collected the plastic waste from the moat and park areas.

Volunteers from Red Cross and Nehru Yuva Kendra also participated in the cleaning drive. The collected plastic waste was handed over to the Thanjavur Corporation for safe disposal.