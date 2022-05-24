30 injured in two jallikattu events

Thirty people were injured in jallikattu events held at Mahalikudi village near Samayapuram in Tiruchi district and Nangupatti village near Annavasal in Pudukottai district on Tuesday.

At Mahalikudi, 413 bulls were released and 254 tamers took part. Twelve people were injured. Ten were treated at the venue and the remaining two were referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

Police sources said 777 bulls were released in Nangupatti village and 200 tamers participated. Eighteen were injured, 15 of whom were treated at the venue and three others were referred to Government Hospital at Illupur.