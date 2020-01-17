3 more smart toilets to come up in Tiruchi

The Tiruchi City Corporation (TCC) plans to construct three more smart toilets in the city.

The first smart toilet of the city was inaugurated on Allithurai Road adjacent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Medical College Hospital (MGMGH) a few days ago.

A Chennai based firm set up the pre-fabricated structure on a 100 sq ft site. Unlike the conventional toilets and Namma toilets, the smart toilet has a provision for automatic cleaning. It cleanse the toilet once in 30 minutes.

Prior to it, it makes an automatic announcement about the flushing and cleaning process. The pressure pump set up atop the smart toilet enables flushing and cleaning easy and effective. It is user friendly.

Ever since the smart toilet was thrown open to the public on Sunday, it has largely been appreciated by users. It comes handy for the passengers, who wait for Allithurai, Somarasampettai and Vayalur bound buses and those visit MGMG Hospital.

“We are closely monitoring the functioning of the smart toilet and are collecting feedback from the users. The initiation reaction indicates that it is being received well.” says S. Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner.

He adds that he will wait for a few more days to analyse the feedback. If it continues to receive well, three more smart toilets will be set up in the city. Srirangam, Golden Rock and Ariyamangalam zones would get each one smart toilet.

Mr. Sivasubramanian points out that it is easy to set up the Smart Toilets on platforms and pathways, as they may not require more than 100 sq ft. They can be set up within a week asthey are mainly pre-fabricated structures.