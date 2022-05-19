28 injured in jallikattu

Twenty-eight persons were injured in jallikattu organised at Kovandakurichi village in Tiruchi district and K. Pudupatti in Pudukottai district on Thursday.

A total of 538 bulls were released at the event held at Kovandakurichi village in which 244 tamers participated. Twelve persons were injured of which two were referred to the Government Hospital, Lalgudi. The remaining 10 persons were treated as out-patients at the event venue.

As many as 796 bulls were released at the event in K. Pudupatti with the number of tamers taking part being 246. Sixteen persons were injured of which two were referred to hospital and the remaining 14 were treated as out-patients at the event venue, police sources said.