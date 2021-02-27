Ten injured in jallikattu

Ten persons - four bull tamers and six owners - were injured in a jallikattu at Mangalapuram in Alangudi on Saturday.

The event was held without any announcements or gifts to the winners as the model code of conduct was enforced after the elections were announced. As many as 3,500 spectators witnessed the jallikattu where 510 bulls were sent through the vadivaasal following a medical check-up by veterinarians.

Police said 280 tamers took part in the event. Few ‘108’ ambulances were also on standby to treat injuries sustained by tamers and spectators.