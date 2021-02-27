26 injured in jallikattu at two places

Twenty-six persons were injured in jallikattu at Nanijkottai in Thanjavur district and Mangalapuram near Alangudi in Pudukottai district on Saturday.

Sixteen persons were injured in Nanjikottai. According to official sources, 740 bulls and 297 tamers took part in the event. Sixteen persons – nine tamers, five bull owners and two volunteers – suffered injuries and were treated at the medical camp site set up there.

While 12 out of 16 injured persons were treated as outpatients, others were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

At Mangalapuram, 3,500 spectators witnessed the jallikattu which witnessed the participation of 510 bulls and 280 tamers. Few ‘108’ ambulances were also on standby to treat injuries sustained by the tamers and spectators. The event was held without any announcements or gifts to the winners as the model code of conduct was enforced after the elections were announced.