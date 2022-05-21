Tiruchirapalli

 25 injured in jallikattu at Pudukottai

Twenty-five persons were injured in a jallikattu held at Mathiyanallur village in the district on Saturday.

A total of 715 bulls were released during the six-hour-long event in which 250 tamers participated. Among the injured, 19 were treated as out-patients at the event and the remaining six were referred to hospitals, police sources said.


