25 injured in jallikattu at Pudukottai
Twenty-five persons were injured in a jallikattu held at Mathiyanallur village in the district on Saturday.
A total of 715 bulls were released during the six-hour-long event in which 250 tamers participated. Among the injured, 19 were treated as out-patients at the event and the remaining six were referred to hospitals, police sources said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.