24 mentally ill destitutes reunite with families, thanks to official coordination

Joint efforts by Health, Police and Revenue officials have enabled in reuniting 24 rescued mentally ill persons with their families in the last six months.

The rescued persons comprising 13 men and 11 women were provided shelter and treatment at Emergency Care and Recovery Centre (ECRC) established by the Department of Health in Pudukottai. The centre serves as home for mentally ill persons rescued in the district until they are reunited with their family.

Fifty-five persons, including 27 women, have been rescued based on information from taluk-level teams consisting of officials from revenue and police departments and local bodies, besides a government doctor, over the last year during the pandemic. The teams were entrusted with the task of facilitating the safe rescue of and getting them accommodated at ECRC.

The basic needs of the rescued people were addressed and was followed by medical and mental health care using ‘Bio-Psycho-Social’ approach, says R. Karthik Deivanayagam, District Psychiatrist and the nodal officer of the District Mental Health Programme, Pudukottai.

Sustained care and treatment coupled with constant communication with the rescued persons at ECRC began to yield positive results and some of the patients slowly began to divulge details about their home and family members, Dr. Karthik Deivanayagam said.

Based on the information given by the patients, the search was launched involving the police to trace the whereabouts of the family members. Thanks to excellent inter-department coordination and joint efforts, 24 rescued persons had been reunited with their family members so far, he further said.

Field-level verification by police and revenue officials were done and necessary evidence was collected to ascertain the genuineness of the family members before reuniting the rescued persons with them, Dr. Karthik said. The reunited patients had their family members residing at Madurai, Chennai, Peravurani and Thanjavur besides Pudukottai.

Regular follow ups were being done by the social workers attached with the ECRC with the reunited persons as well as their family members, he further said. There were 31 patients at present at the ECRC and efforts were on to trace the whereabouts of their family members.

EOM/RAM