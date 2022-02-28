23 fresh cases in central districts

The number of fresh cases of COVID-19 in the central districts continued to reflect the decline of the past few weeks, with 23 persons testing positive on Monday. Three districts — Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Tiruvarur — had no new infections. There were no fatalities reported, as per data provided by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi had the highest number of cases with 10 persons testiving positive. The remaining districts had tallies in single digits, with Thanjavur reporting five new cases. Three cases each were recorded in the districts of Nagapattinam and Pudukottai.

Ariyalur and Karur districts each had one fresh case on Monday.