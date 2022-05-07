21 injured in jallikattu at Tiruchi

At least 21 bull tamers were injured in a jallikattu event held at Natarajapuram near Tiruverambur in Tiruchi district on Saturday.

The jallikattu was conducted as a part of Natarajapuram Sellayi Amman Temple festival. Over 755 bulls from Thanjavur, Madurai, Karur, Pudukottai and Tiruchi participated in the event.

Out of the 220 tamers, 21 suffered injuries and two among them were referred to hospitals, and the others were treated at the venue itself, police sources said.