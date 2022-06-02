Tiruchirapalli

201 vehicles seized by city police auctioned

A total of 201 vehicles, which were seized by Tiruchi City Police after they were used in crimes, were auctioned here on Wednesday fetching ₹12.83 lakh. The seized vehicles were auctioned due to lack of claimants. 

The general auction of the vehicles consisting of 197 two-wheelers, a couple of autorickshaws, a mini freight carrier and a lorry was done at the City Police Armed Reserve ground in the presence of Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan, a press release said. 

The total amount received through the sale of auctioned vehicles was deposited in the government’s exchequer.


