19 injured in jallikattu at Pudukottai
:
Nineteen people were injured in a jallikattu organised at Thenur village near Ponnamaravathi in the district on Sunday.
Eight hundred bulls were released during the event in which 300 tamers participated. Two among the injured were referred to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital for treatment, while the remaining were treated at the venue, said police sources.
