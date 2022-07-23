175 new COVID-19 cases in central region

A total of 175 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Saturday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 37 in Thanjavur and 36 in Tiruchi district. Tiruvaur reported 29 fresh cases, Pudukottai 23, while Mayiladuthurai recorded 19 cases. Nagapattinam had 13 new cases, Ariyalur 10, Karur and Perambalur district reported four fresh cases each.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 362 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Saturday. There were 266 active cases in Thanjavur, 171 in Tiruvaur, 156 in Pudukottai, 114 in Mayiladuthurai. Nagapattinam reported 84 active cases each, while Karur had 65, Perambalur 59 and Ariyalur recorded 52 active cases each.