161 new COVID-19 cases in delta region

One hundred and sixty-one persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the delta region on Friday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.

The number of daily case load stood at 51 in Tiruchi district, while Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam reported 20 fresh cases each. Pudukottai had 19 new cases, Perambalur had 11, while Ariyalur and Karur both reported seven new cases each. Mayiladuthurai district had six new cases.

Tiruchi district reported the highest number of active cases in the region with 362 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Friday. There were 144 active cases Thanjavur, 115 in Pudukottai, 114 in Tiruvaur, 86 in Perambalur, 76 in Nagapattinam, 68 in Mayiladuthurai, 40 in Karur and 34 in Ariyalur.