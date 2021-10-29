Tiruchirapalli

161 fresh cases of COVID-19 in central region

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 161 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Three deaths of the viral infection were registered, two in Thanjavur and one in Pudukottai district.

Thanjavur continued to report a dip in the number of cases. On Friday, 42 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Tiruchi registered 40 fresh cases.

The other seven districts in central Tamil Nadu reported less than 25 COVID-19 cases each.

In Tiruvarur, 22 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Karur registered 17 fresh cases, and Pudukottai, 13. Nagapattinam district registered 10 cases and Mayiladuthurai eight. In Ariyalur, three COVID-19 cases were reported and in Perambalur, three patients tested positive- the least in the region.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2021 8:31:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/161-fresh-cases-of-covid-19-in-central-region/article37236919.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY