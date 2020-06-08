16 more test positive for COVID-19 in central region

TIRUCHI

Sixteen fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in central region on Tuesday.

Of them, the maximum number of cases was reported in Nagapattinam district, followed by Thanjavur. While Nagapattinam recorded 5 new cases, Thanjavur district accounted for four cases. Three cases were reported in Pudukottai district and one in Ariyalur.

Of the five cases in Nagapattinam district, three were men and two women. While a 63-year-old woman, who tested positive for the virus, hailed from Ayakkaranpulam near Vedaranyam, a 60-year-old male patient was from Agasthiampalli near Vedaranyam. Two patients were from Thamaraikulam Thenkarai in Nagapattinam town. The other patient, a 23-year-old, was from Thirukkangudi near Thevur.

The lone patient in Ariyalur, who was found positive for the virus, reportedly contracted it when he went to Chennai a few days ago. He was put in a quarantine facility in Chennai.

Of the three persons who tested positive for the virus in Pudukottai district, two were from a same family. One among them was a 73-year-old patient from Ambalpuram in Pudukottai town. He and his daughter-in-law were said to have contracted the virus from his son, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. The third patient hailed from Aranthangi. They were under treatment at the Ranees Government Hospital in Pudukottai.

With the diagnosis of four new cases in Thanjavur district on Monday, the total number of people who had tested positive for the coronavirus has increased to 117. At the same time, with the discharge of a patient from the COVID-19 Special Ward at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Monday, the total number of patients cured of the virus infection rose to 89.

Twenty-eight persons including the 4 persons tested positive on Monday are under treatment at the hospital now.

In Tiruvarur, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases admitted to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College so far increased to 62 with three new positive cases diagnosed on Monday. While 45 of them have been discharged from the hospital, 17 are undergoing treatment at the hospital, sources said.

Discharged

Fourteen patients were discharged after treatment for COVID-19 from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi on Monday.

With this, the number of patients being treated at the MGMGH came down to 26. Of them, 13 were from Tiruchi.

Two more patients were discharged from the Government Karur Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. Seven patients were still under treatment.