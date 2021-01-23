16 injured in jallikattu

PUDUKOTTAI
Sixteen persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Vanniyanviduthi near Alangudi on Saturday. One among them was taken to the Alangudi Government Hospital. His condition is said to be stable.
Of the 16 injured, four were bull tamers and the others spectators, police said. Meanwhile, nearly 4,000 spectators are believed to have witnessed the district's first jallikattu, according to estimates. The event was inaugurated by Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar in the presence of Collector P. Uma Maheshwari.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Vijayabaskar said that the event was being organised adhering to the norms laid out by the State government. However, spectators crowded around the barricades, with some even climbing them to get a better view of the event. Personal distancing norms and wearing facemasks were ignored by most attendees.
As many as 389 bulls were sent through the ‘vadivasal’ following a thorough medical check-up by veterinarians. Ambulances and doctors were also on standby.
Organisers said 220 tamers took part in the event while prizes such as bicycles and utensils were given to the bull owners and tamers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath