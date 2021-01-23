16 injured in jallikattu

PUDUKOTTAI

Sixteen persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Vanniyanviduthi near Alangudi on Saturday. One among them was taken to the Alangudi Government Hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

Of the 16 injured, four were bull tamers and the others spectators, police said. Meanwhile, nearly 4,000 spectators are believed to have witnessed the district's first jallikattu, according to estimates. The event was inaugurated by Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar in the presence of Collector P. Uma Maheshwari.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Vijayabaskar said that the event was being organised adhering to the norms laid out by the State government. However, spectators crowded around the barricades, with some even climbing them to get a better view of the event. Personal distancing norms and wearing facemasks were ignored by most attendees.

As many as 389 bulls were sent through the ‘vadivasal’ following a thorough medical check-up by veterinarians. Ambulances and doctors were also on standby.

Organisers said 220 tamers took part in the event while prizes such as bicycles and utensils were given to the bull owners and tamers.