Tiruchirapalli

15-year-old boy charged with rape

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with raping a 11-year-old girl near Vaiyampatti in the district.

The boy, who had completed class 9, and the victim belonged to the same village. He took her to a secluded spot in the village and committed the crime, according to police.

Locals who came to know of it alerted the victim’s mother, who lodged a complaint with Manapparai All Women Police on August 16.

The boy was detained and a case booked against him under Sections 5 (m) and 6 of the POCSO Act read with IPC Section 376 (AB) (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age). He was lodged in Government Observation Home in Tiruchi.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2020 6:23:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/15-year-old-boy-charged-with-rape/article32385880.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story