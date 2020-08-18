15-year-old boy charged with rape

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with raping a 11-year-old girl near Vaiyampatti in the district.

The boy, who had completed class 9, and the victim belonged to the same village. He took her to a secluded spot in the village and committed the crime, according to police.

Locals who came to know of it alerted the victim’s mother, who lodged a complaint with Manapparai All Women Police on August 16.

The boy was detained and a case booked against him under Sections 5 (m) and 6 of the POCSO Act read with IPC Section 376 (AB) (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age). He was lodged in Government Observation Home in Tiruchi.