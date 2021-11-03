Tiruchirapalli

148 fresh cases, five deaths in central region

The central region reported 148 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Five deaths due to the viral infection were recorded in the region

All nine districts which belong to the central region reported less than cases. In Thanjavur, 37 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Tiruchi, meanwhile, registered 32 fresh cases.

The other seven districts in central Tamil Nadu reported less than 25 COVID-19 cases each.

In Karur, 25 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Tiruvarur registered 24 fresh cases and Nagapattinam, 11.

Pudukottai district registered seven cases. Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur districts reported four cases each.

Two deaths each in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam and one in Perambalur district were reported in the region.


