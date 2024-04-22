14,623 litres of liquor seized in Karaikal; many complaints received on the new app, say police

April 22, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KARAIKAL

Around 14,623 litres of liquor, including arrack and toddy, were seized by the Karaikal police while enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) from March 16 to April 17.

Liquor worth ₹29,26,517 was seized in the limits of the six police stations — Kottucherry, T.R. Pattinam, Nedungadu, Town, Thirunallar, and Neravy. The police have seized 43 motorcycles, four cars, and booked cases against 100 persons who were involved in transporting them. The seizures and the cases were forwarded to the Excise Department.

Amongst cash and other articles that were seized from various political parties, ₹5,18,110 cash and 3,975 pressure cookers were seized. Five cases were filed on various political party persons for violation of the poll code in their campaign.

The traffic police has booked 86 cases against the vehicles that promoted party flags and pictures of candidates without permission.

Manish, Senior Superintendent of Police, speaking to The Hindu, said: “We had effective measures in place to ensure that there was no law and order problem during the election in the district. Many cases of poll code violation were reported by the public to us. The Karai Kavalan app, launched recently, played a key role in the public reaching us. The tip which led to the seizure of thousands of pressure cookers came through the app. We have booked cases against all the violators.”