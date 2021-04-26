14 containment zones in Tiruchi

The Tiruchi Corporation has categorised 14 residential spots as containment zones.

Two streets in Thillai Nagar, Kammala Street and Sangiliyandapuram figure among the containment areas. While the sanitary workers of the Corporation will disinfect the residences of those who had tested positive for the virus, the streets, where they live, will also be cleaned up.

“Most of the areas where COVID-19 cases have surfaced are urban slums and thickly-populated areas. Some of them are located on both the sides of East Boulevard Road, and we have stepped up our vigil in the vulnerable areas,” said S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation.

He said instructions had been given to the City Health Officer to conduct fever camps in areas where three or more cases of COVID-19 virus were detected. At the time of first wave of the pandemic, each fever camp covered about 50 patients. Every fever camp being conducted now in different parts of the city covers 100 to 125 patients. Besides the basic parameters, the patients are screened for fever, cold and cough. The oxygen level of the patients was also measured.

Mr. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that about 50 fever camps were being conducted daily in the city. Out of 4,500 samples lifted in the district on Sunday, 2,600 were from Tiruchi city. On an average, the number of positive cases hovered around 300 daily in the district. Nearly 50% was from Tiruchi city.

“COVID-19 cases are stable in Tiruchi. The daily case count in the Tiruchi has been hovering between 150 to 160 for the last one week. There is no abnormal or steep increase in COVID-19 cases in the city. It is a positive development. We hope that the fresh cases can be contained,” Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

He said that the number of sample collection would be increased from 2,600 to 3,000 a day. It would enable the health authorities to bring all asymptomatic or patients with mild symptoms under the COVID-19 treatment plan. If they were not tested for the virus, they would spread the virus to others unknowingly.