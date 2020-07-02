138 new COVID-19 cases in central region

The central region saw a total of 138 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region also saw four deaths with three succumbing to the infection in Tiruchi and one in Thanjavur.

Of the 138 new cases, 54 came from Tiruchi, 28 each from Pudukottai and Tiruvarur, 15 from Thanjavur, six from Perambalur, four from Karur and three from Nagapattinam.

In Tiruchi, three patients died after pre-existing conditions caused health complications. A 64-year-old farmers’ leader and a 48-year-old woman hailing from Chennai who had tested positive on July 1 died on Thursday.

The woman had a kidney transplant procedure earlier and due to coronavirus her conditioned worsened, senior officials said.

The third patient, a 57-year-old man with diabetes also died on Thursday afternoon. All three patients were taken to the Oyyamari burial ground by Corporation officials who buried them according to the prescribed procedure.

One patient died at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. The 55-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital since June 28 died on June 29. He had diabetes and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, 54 patients who tested positive on Thursday came from within the city limits and from existing containment zones, officials sources said. “We are contact tracing and testing those inside containment zones for fever symptoms,” they said.

Of the 28 patients who tested positive in Pudukottai, is a four-year-old girl. Of the 28 there are 13 men and 15 women. The patients have all been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital Pudukottai for treatment.

In Thanjavur, 15 patients tested positive while 28 tested positive in Tiruvarur.

Of the six patients who tested positive in Perambalur are two young girls aged 14 and 18. Of the six patients, four had returned from Chennai while the other two had travelled between districts.

All six have been admitted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

In Karur, three of the four patients are men who returned from other districts. Aged 19, 59 and 68, they all hailed from Karur and had returned to the district. All are stable and undergoing treatment, health officials said.

Meanwhile, five patients who had been undergoing treatment at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital were discharged from the hospital after recovering from the infection.

Of the three patients who tested positive in Nagapattinam on Thursday, two returned from Chengalpattu while one returned from Chennai. All three are men aged 25, 45, 30 and they have been admitted to the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital.