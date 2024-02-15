GIFT a SubscriptionGift
134 students sanctioned ₹6.35 crore of education loans in Thanjavur district

February 15, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Applications for education loans from 134 students totalling ₹6.35 crore have been accepted by various banks in Thanjavur district, according to Collector Deepak Jacob.

The Collector said that after pursuing the documents submitted by the students through e-service centres, the banks had accepted 134 applications.

Giving away the loan sanction letters to students at the “mega education loan mela” held at Arignar Anna Centenary Auditorium, Thanjavur on February 15, he said the banks had received another batch of around 150 applications for education loans at the camp.

At Tiruvarur, 52 students received education loan sanction letters worth ₹4.20 crore from Collector T. Charushree at the education loan camp held at A.R.J. Engineering College, Mannargudi, on February 15. Over 300 students attended the camp, according to an official release.

