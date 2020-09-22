13 tourist spots in Tiruchi district centre of attention

A consultancy agency commissioned by the Central government has its focus on further development of 13 tourist destinations in Tiruchi district.

A three-member team of the agency made a six-day visit to these places in August to assess available amenities and further requirements for strengthening of tourist infrastructure.

The team’s itinerary included Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple, Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple, Tiruvanaikoil Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple, Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, Mukkombu, Tiruvellarai Pundarikaksha Perumal Temple, Tirupattur Brahmapureeswarar Temple and Pachamalai.

The team members spent an entire day at Pachamalai hills, which is endowed with thick forests, waterfalls, ridges and valleys and is also home to different species of birds and animals.

They also interacted with officials of the State Tourism Department as part of their visit and received a slew of suggestions for creation of new initiatives to attract more visitors.

The team is expected to prioritise the 13 destinations while preparing comprehensive proposals for augmenting amenities and infrastructure along with the cost estimate before submitting them to the Centre for sanction of funds.

District Tourism Officer, Tiruchi, T. Jegatheeswari told The Hindu that a suggestion had been made to the team that a tourism circuit — linking religious tourism with leisure activities — be promoted in the district.

Other suggestions included holding an annual dance festival in Tiruchi, similar to an event held at Mamallapuram near Chennai every year, and a sound and light show on the rich culture of Tiruchi, creation of road connectivity between Mukkombu and Tropical Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam and skill development for tourist guides.

The agency had identified 295 tourist destinations, including 13 in Tiruchi district, across Tamil Nadu to study feasibility of augmenting amenities and infrastructure depending on the requirements of each place.

Tiruchi district witnessed the arrival of over 2.75 crore tourists, including a little over 3.97 lakh foreign visitors, from January to December in 2019, the officer said.