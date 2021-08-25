Tiruchirapalli

12 huts gutted

THANJAVUR

Twelve huts were gutted in a fire that broke out at Melathirupoonthurthi on Wednesday.

Fire from a hut along Pudu Theru spread quickly to the adjoining huts. On noticing the fire, the dwellers rushed out to safety and attempted to douse the blaze.

The blaze was brought under control by fire service personnel attached to the Thanjavur, Thiruvaiyaru and Thirukattupalli stations.

A resident, Bhoopathi (50) had sustained minor burns. All materials inside the huts were gutted, police said. The Naducauvery police are investigating.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2021 7:39:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/12-huts-gutted/article36101167.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY