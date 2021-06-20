1,198 fresh cases for COVID-19 in central districts

TIRUCHI

The central districts reported 1,198 fresh cases for COVID-19 on Sunday. The region has been reflecting the declining trend already prevalent in the State. The number of reported deaths, too, was lower than the previous days. Thirty one patients succumbed to the viral infection on Sunday.

Thirteen patients succumbed to the infection in Tiruchi district. Thanjavur recorded eight deaths, while Ariyalur reported four. Pudukottai and Nagapattinam reported two deaths each, while Perambalur and Tiruvarur reported one each. Karur district did not report any COVID-19 death.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 370 patients testing positive. However, the district has continued to report a marked dip in the number of fresh cases over the last couple of weeks.

In Tiruchi district, 263 patients tested positive, while Nagapattinam reported a marked dip with 135 fresh cases. Tiruvarur reported 110, and Karur 103 cases. According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam district had only 16 ICU beds vacant, while Tiruvarur had increased its ICU- bed vacancy to 81. Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts had 222 and 147 ICU beds vacant, respectively.

Ariyalur district reported 81 fresh cases, while Pudukottai recorded 84. Meanwhile, Perambalur district reported 52 fresh cases. Pudukottai had only seven vacant ICU beds, while Perambalur had 34. Ariyalur district had 10 vacant beds.