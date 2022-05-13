Tiruchirapalli

115 posts to be filled up

The Thanjavur district police will conduct a selection process on May 16 to fill up 115 vacancies in the Temple Protection Force Wing with eligible ex-servicemen and retired police personnel.

Interested candidates can approach the office of the Superintendent of Police along with an application with release/retirement order and address proof document.


