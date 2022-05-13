115 posts to be filled up
The Thanjavur district police will conduct a selection process on May 16 to fill up 115 vacancies in the Temple Protection Force Wing with eligible ex-servicemen and retired police personnel.
Interested candidates can approach the office of the Superintendent of Police along with an application with release/retirement order and address proof document.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.