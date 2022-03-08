11 new cases in central region

Eleven fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in central districts on Tuesday, according to data recorded by the State Health Department. There were no fresh cases in the districts of Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur.

No fatalities were reported from the nine districts on Tuesday.

Seven persons tested positive in Tiruchi, while two fresh cases were reported in Thanjavur. Karur and Perambalur districts each had one new case.