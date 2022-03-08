11 new cases in central region
Eleven fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in central districts on Tuesday, according to data recorded by the State Health Department. There were no fresh cases in the districts of Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur.
No fatalities were reported from the nine districts on Tuesday.
Seven persons tested positive in Tiruchi, while two fresh cases were reported in Thanjavur. Karur and Perambalur districts each had one new case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.