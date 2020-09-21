108 ambulance service inaugurated at Killukottai, Parambur

Heeding public request, a 108 ambulance service has been introduced at Killukottai village in the district. Inaugurating the service at Killukottai on Monday, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said the ambulance service would benefit around 26,000 people residing at 12 panchayats including Killukottai, Udayalipatti and Puliyur.
Hitherto, the 108 ambulance service used to be operated to Killukottai and its nearby villages from far off areas such as Keeranur, Andakulam and Sengipatti. The introduction of the new ambulance service at Killukottai could be made use of by the villagers for emergency situations such as delivery cases and accidents.
The Minister said heeding to the public request steps would be taken to establish a new Government Primary Health Centre at Killukottai. Mr. Vijayabaskar said the State government had been implementing various welfare measures aimed at benefiting the general public. District Collector P. Uma Maheswari and health department officials participated in the event.
Mr. Vijayabaskar also inaugurated 108 ambulance service at Parambur village in the district. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister appealed to the public to adhere to the guidelines spelt out by the State government to protect themselves from getting infected with COVID-19. The government had announced relaxations to improve the livelihood of the people, he said while exhorting them to remain cautious by wearing a mask and ensuring personal distancing while venturing out.
