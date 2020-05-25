‘106 desilting works are on’

Works taken up under the Chief Ministers’ Special Desilting Scheme are being executed under the supervision and guidance of farmers, according to Rajesh Lakhoni, Monitoring Officer for the district.

Announcing this after inspecting desilting work on Konavaikkal at Arasur hamlet and the Vettar at Thirukalambur village in Kudavasal taluk on Monday. he said 106 works at a cost of ₹22.56 crore had been taken up under the scheme in the district. Officials had been instructed to expedite the works.

He was accompanied by Collector T. Anand.