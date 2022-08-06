102 new COVID-19 cases in central region

A total of 102 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 30 in Tiruchi and 20 in Mayiladuthurai district. Tiruvarur reported 14 fresh cases, Thanjavur 11, while Nagapattinam had 10, Ariyalur recorded six new cases. Pudukottai had five new cases, Karur and Perambalur district reported three fresh cases each.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 194 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Saturday. There were 116 active cases in Tiruvarur, 114 in Mayiladuthurai and 111 in Thanjavur. Pudukottai reported 66 active cases each, while Ariyalur had 50, Perambalur 45, Karur 40, and Nagapattinam recorded 10 active cases.