101 persons detained under Goondas Act in Tiruchi in seven months

The Tiruchi City Police have detained as many as 101 persons involved in different types of crimes under the Goondas Act in the last seven months of the current year. This is the highest number in respect of detentions under this Act in the city in the last 20 years.

Eighty among them were detained under the Act for hampering public peace; 11 others for indulging in sale of drugs, four persons for sexually harassing women and children and four other persons for indulging young women in flesh trade. All the 101 persons were detained under this Act on the orders of the Commissioner of Police.

Murders and other offences have come down in the current year as compared to the previous year due to various measures taken by the police to maintain law and order, a police press release said on Friday. The release further said stern action as per law would continue to be initiated against anti-social elements and those involved in offences such as robbery in Tiruchi city limits to maintain order. Necessary instructions have been given to the police officers in this regard.