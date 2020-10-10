100 mobile ration shops for Pudukottai district

A hundred Amma mobile ration shops would serve people in Pudukottai district to deliver commodities to over 10,000 family card holders at their doorstep, Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar said here on Saturday.

Inaugurating a mobile ration shop launched by the Department of Cooperation at Kugaipuliyankollai in Karambakudi panchayat union, he said the shop would serve card holders in a radius of two km. Chief Miniser Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced that 3,501 mobile ration shops would be launched in the State at an estimated cost of ₹9.66 crore, he said.

Paddy procurement

Later, inaugurating direct purchase centres (DPCs) at Kurumbivayal and Pattathikadu, the Minister said 36 DPCs had been opened in the district so far to procure paddy from farmers and more would be opened wherever necessary. About 1.80 lakh tonnes of paddy would be procured in the district this year, he said.

Collector P.Uma Maheswari was present.