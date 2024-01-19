GIFT a SubscriptionGift
100 injured in jallikattu organised at three villages, bull dies after falling into well

January 19, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 100 persons were injured in jallikattu events organised at Navalur Kuttapattu village in Tiruchi district and at Mandaiyur and Mukkanipatti villages in Pudukottai district on Friday.

One of the jallikattu bulls, which was released from the Vaadivaasal at Navalur Kuttapattu, later fell into the Kattalai Mettu vaikal and died. 

A total of 753 bulls were released at the jallikattu in Navalur Kuttapattu with the number of participating tamers being 379. Fifty six persons were injured and of them 15 were referred to government hospitals in Tiruchi and Manapparai. The remaining injured were treated as out-patients at the venue. 

The police said 606 bulls were released during the jallikattu organised at Mandaiyur with 300 tamers taking part in it. Twenty-nine persons were injured of which four were referred to the hospital with the remaining injured being treated as out-patients.

Fifteen persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Mukkanipatti during which 611 bulls were released. The number of tamers who took part were 175. One among the injured was referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital while the remaining 14 injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue. 

