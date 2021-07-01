College suspends HoD

In compliance with the recommendations of its Internal Complaints Committee, Bishop Heber College on Wednesday suspended its Head of the Department of Tamil C. J. Paul Chandra Mohan, against whom students had complained of sexual harassment.

The Internal Complaints Committee had confirmed the veracity of the complaint that a group of girl students had lodged with the Principal in March, and had submitted its report during April.

As per Section 13 (4) of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act and Rules, 2013, the employer has to act upon the recommendations within 60 days from the time of submission of the recommendations, and the college had acted accordingly, senior advocate and external member of the Committee, Jayanthi Ranee, said.

The college had convened an urgent meeting of its Governing Board on Wednesday to issue the suspension order, sources said.