Thiruvananthapuram

Youth rescued from Saudi Arabia

Subjected to ill-treatment by sponsor in that country

The Department of Non-resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) turned saviour for Vithura native V. Adwait who was duped by his sponsor in the Middle East and subjected to ill-treatment in Saudi Arabia for two months until his rescue.

The youth’s hope for a prosperous future were dashed a few months after he had managed to land himself the job of a driver in Kuwait with the help of a friend.

He had been appointed as the driver of his sponsor. However, Adwait’s joy was short-lived when his sponsor inexplicably transferred him to his farm in Riyadh where the youth was tasked with rearing camels and goats. For nearly two months, Adwait was accommodated in a tent and was denied adequate food and water.

It was during then that Adwait’s father learnt of his son’s plight and submitted a complaint to NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the department.

Soon, officials of the agency contacted the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to ascertain the well-being of the youth. NoRKA-Roots chief executive officer Harikrishnan Namboothiri K. established contact with Naas Shoukath, a social activist based in Dammam.

Having completed formalities, the NoRKA-Roots provided an air-ticket to pave way for his departure from Saudi Arabia.

Adwait was received by his father S.R. Venukumar, NoRKA-Roots administrative officer V. Mathai and public relations officer C. Venugopal upon his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday, sources said.

