Young scholars’ meet

Eminent agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan, filmmaker Kumar Shahani, economists, C.P. Chandrasekhar, Jayati Ghosh and poet K. Satchidanandan are some of the dignitaries who are expected to take part in the Young Scholars’ Congress 2019 at the University of Kerala campus on March 16 and 17.

The list of confirmed panelists for the event was formally launched by the Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel here on Tuesday.

Further details can be obtained by contacting 7356430340 or through the website www.young scholarscongress.org.